Meet K9 DJ! Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office newest member

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on the team--and he’s got four legs!
According to the sheriff’s office, K9 DJ is a little over a year old and already a certified patrol dog.
K9 DJ works with his newest partner, Dep. Mike Hobbs.
The sheriff’s office says if you see them around, be sure to say hello.
