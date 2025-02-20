Forsyth County

Meet K9 DJ! Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office newest member

By WSBTV.com News Staff
K9 DJ
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on the team--and he’s got four legs!

According to the sheriff’s office, K9 DJ is a little over a year old and already a certified patrol dog.

K9 DJ works with his newest partner, Dep. Mike Hobbs.

The sheriff’s office says if you see them around, be sure to say hello.

