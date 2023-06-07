Man walked into a Forsyth County Waffle House and exposed himself, police say

CUMMING, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say walked into a Waffle House in Forsyth County in the middle of the night and exposed himself.

Cumming police say a man walked into the restaurant on Atlanta Road just after 1 a.m. on May 15.

Security camera caught the moment about an hour later just before 2 a.m. when police say he pulled down his sweatpants to expose his genitals.

Photos from the security camera shared with Channel 2 Action News show the man in the restaurant with at least two other people.

Investigators are hoping the public will be able to help identify the young man.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact police at 770-781-2000.

