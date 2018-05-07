This county now has school buses with stop-arm cameras

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers who pass a school bus stop-arm could now face some stiff fines in Forsyth County thanks to some new bus cameras.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the school district to enforce the violation.
They'll use video images captured by school bus stop-arm cameras to spot violators who disregard the flashing lights and extended “stop” arm of a bus.
The enforcement started just a few days ago, and so far, the district told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington cameras caught nearly 100 possible violations.
The cameras are designed to record both the front of the vehicle and back license plate number.
,Violators will get hit with a $300 fine.
That is just for the first offense.
Residents said the population is booming in Forsyth County and that could account for more impatient drivers passing buses.
“They don’t want to have to wait for a bus driver to let off all these kids and that’s not important. Everyone should be sitting there waiting,” resident Melinda Wall said.
