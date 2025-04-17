Golden Corral temporarily closed after roof catches on fire in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Golden Corral in Cumming started their day being evacuated from the restaurant.

A fire started on the roof of the Market Place Blvd location just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Shivers crews were working on the roof when the fire started.

While the fire was contained to the roof, it did activate the sprinklers system.

Shivers said there was a lot of water damage and the system will have to be replaced.

All of the workers on the roof got off safely. No firefighters were injured.

The restaurant was not open at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson for Golden Corral told Channel 2 Action News that the restaurant will be temporarily closed.

