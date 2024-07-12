Forsyth Co. woman says she left dogs in hot car because someone was coming from Arizona to get them

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County woman is facing cruelty to animal charges after deputies say she left two puppies in a hot car to die.

Sheriff Ron Freeman posted a video message on social media on Friday detailing the crimes Anastasia Jackson, 31, is accused of.

He says that Jackson checked into a hotel on Feb. 28 and checked out the next day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A long while later, Freeman says the hotel reached out to the sheriff’s office about a “suspicious van” that had been sitting in their parking lot for a while that they believed may have been stolen.

When deputies investigated, they found the remains of two puppies in a dog cage in the back of the van.

Investigators were able to connect the van to Jackson, who told them she left the dogs in the car because the person she got them from in Arizona was coming to get them.

“I don’t know the last time you traveled to Arizona, but I don’t think you can leave a dog in the driving time or flying time from Arizona,” Freeman said.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was eventually located and arrested in Alabama. Last month, she was extradited to Forsyth County where she is being held on a $33,000 bond on two charges of cruelty to animals.

“Anastasia left those dogs, no water, no food, left them to die. But yet, she’s sitting in our jail and guess what we do. We give her three meals a day and a nice comfortable place to rest,” Freeman said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta flight attendants can only wear U.S. flag pins after controversy over Palestinian pins

©2024 Cox Media Group