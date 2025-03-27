Forsyth County Schools honors Students of the Year in CTAE program

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2′s Wendy Corona helped some Forsyth County students and parents celebrate their accomplishments on Wednesday night.

She served as emcee and named Forsyth County middle and high school’s College and Career Development Students of the Year.

The event was held at Forsyth’s Focal Center in Cumming.

Students in Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education Pathways (CTAE) were awarded in their learning clusters ranging from architecture and construction to culinary arts and health sciences.

Parents, teachers, staff, and their fellow classmates cheered them on toward real-life experiences in their chosen fields.

