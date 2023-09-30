Forsyth County K-9 receives donation of bullet, stab wound protective vest

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A charitable donation from a non-profit will help protect a metro Atlanta K9.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its K-9′s, Maverick, will receive a custom-fitted bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Deputies said each vest has a value of $1800.00 and weighs between four and five pounds.

Each vest comes with a five-year warranty.

K9 Maverick’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of K9 Ivo”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since being established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, according to officials.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

