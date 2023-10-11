Dog-gone it! Forsyth firefighters help rescue furry friend stuck on roof

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Although the holidays are a little while away, it was a ‘Happy Howlidays’ for one black lab.

For some Forsyth County firefighters, their Tuesday lunch break got a little “ruff.”

Although a roof wasn’t on fire, a black lab got stuck on one.

Photos posted to the fire department’s Facebook page showed crews climbing to the roof.

Officials said fire crews were able to get in through an open window and help guide the dog back inside with no complications.

