Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who killed 70-year-old man in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Forsyth County are working to identify the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

Joaquin Vega, 70 was walking to a store near his home Tuesday evening when a speeding northbound driver hit him as he crossed Highway 9 near Tidwell Road.

His grown son and a nephew witnessed the horrific crash.

“The car just basically took him. Hit him and killed him. It just threw him on the other side of the road, and the car was going so fast, they couldn’t catch it. They couldn’t get a description of the vehicle.” Luis Vega told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Sheriff’s investigators returned to the crash scene Wednesday morning to look for any clues or witnesses.

They said no significant parts from the hit-and-run vehicle were found.

They are hoping to find security or surveillance video that help in their investigation.

“It’s traumatic. Very traumatic. What they are looking for is anybody who knows anything about this. If they have seen the vehicle with some damage that it didn’t have before. If they saw anything yesterday evening, to go ahead and give us a call,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s representative Stacie Miller said.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to send the victim back to Mexico for burial.

