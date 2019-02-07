County employee fired after being accused of accessing confidential information

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County has fired an employee after officials said he accessed confidential information about a death investigation.
According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News through an open records request, Jose Barrara was a pretrial services employee at the courthouse.
Records said Barrara misused his position to access files about a death to which he was a witness.
The county first put Barrara on leave in December, and then fired him, citing a loss of confidence in him.
