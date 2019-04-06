29-year-old Forsyth County deputy dies from ‘medical event' during training

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A 29-year-old deputy died after suffering a “traumatic medical event” during a training exercise, authorities said.
Forsyth County Deputy Sheriff Spencer Englett collapsed during his first day of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Pickens County, Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release Thursday.
.@ForsythCountySO is mourning the loss of a deputy. Spencer Englett, 29, died while doing a training exercise. pic.twitter.com/cPCXM9biWt— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 5, 2019
Englett, who was recently married, was rushed to Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center in Jasper where he died, the release said. It’s unclear what the “traumatic medical event” was that led to his death.
He had been with the sheriff’s office since May 2017. He previously worked for the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
“He was an exemplary deputy who served Forsyth County with distinction and honor,” Freeman said in the release. “We ask all to keep Deputy Englett’s wife and family as well as the FCSO family in your prayers during this difficult time.”
The sheriff's department posted funeral arrangements on its Facebook page Friday:
