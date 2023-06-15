Former University of Georgia star chugs beers with fans at Denver Nuggets championship parade

DENVER, Colo. — Former University of Georgia basketball star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope soaked up every moment as his team the Denver Nuggets celebrated their championship.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday that aired live on Channel 2.

As the team celebrated its 2023 title through the streets of Denver, Caldwell-Pope put on his reporting hat, describing the parade and interviewing teammate Aaron Gordon.

In one video posted by Denver 7 sports reporter Nick Caldwell, Caldwell-Pope was seen competing in a beer-chugging contest with a Nuggets fan.

In his first season with Denver, Caldwell-Pope proved to be a vital role player for the Nuggets, starting all 76 games he was healthy during the regular season.

Caldwell-Pope played at Greenville High School and then the University of Georgia from 2011 to 2013 before the Detroit Pistons drafted him No. 8 in the 2013 NBA Draft.

