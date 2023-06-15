Local

Former University of Georgia star chugs beers with fans at Denver Nuggets championship parade

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Former University of Georgia star chugs beers with fans at Denver Nuggets championship parade

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DENVER, Colo. — Former University of Georgia basketball star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope soaked up every moment as his team the Denver Nuggets celebrated their championship.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday that aired live on Channel 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As the team celebrated its 2023 title through the streets of Denver, Caldwell-Pope put on his reporting hat, describing the parade and interviewing teammate Aaron Gordon.

In one video posted by Denver 7 sports reporter Nick Caldwell, Caldwell-Pope was seen competing in a beer-chugging contest with a Nuggets fan.

TRENDING STORIES:

In his first season with Denver, Caldwell-Pope proved to be a vital role player for the Nuggets, starting all 76 games he was healthy during the regular season.

Caldwell-Pope played at Greenville High School and then the University of Georgia from 2011 to 2013 before the Detroit Pistons drafted him No. 8 in the 2013 NBA Draft.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

One killed in double shooting at College Park townhouse, medical examiner says

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read