Former Troup County payroll specialist accused of embezzling more than $500K

Federal investigators have charged a former Troup County employee accused of embezzling more than $500,000.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Wesleigh Gaddy, a former payroll specialist, in May. On Thursday, a federal judge unsealed the complaint against Gaddy, which details what led to her arrest.

A sheriff’s deputy noticed a discrepancy with his paycheck in April and went to the Troup County Board of Commissioners to report it.

The deputy noticed the employee portal had several direct deposit payments made out to him for times he didn’t work. He never received the payments either.

Investigators looked into the county funds going back to March 2023. They said they found hundreds of other payments for 75 former Troup County employees who weren’t working at the time of the payments.

All the payments went to three accounts. Prosecutors said Gaddy controlled at least one of the accounts.

When law enforcement interviewed her, officials said Gaddy she admitted to stealing the funds and sending the money to her own accounts.

“Such corruption is outrageous, and our office is committed to prosecuting anyone who manipulates a position of public service for unlawful private benefit,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

Federal court records do not list any upcoming hearings for Gaddy.

