0 Former prosecutor says DOJ will have to walk fine line tracking online threats

ATLANTA - Anguished families have started planning funerals in two U.S. cities, as politicians pointed fingers and a nation numbed by gun violence wondered what might come next as the death toll from two weekend mass shootings rose to 31.

The attacks 1,300 miles apart -- at a packed shopping center in El Paso, Texas, and a popular nightlife stretch in Dayton, Ohio -- also injured dozens more.

They became the newest entries on an ever-growing list of mass shooting sites and spurred discussion on where to lay the blame.

President Donald Trump cited mental illness and video games but steered away from talk of curbing gun sales during an address to the nation Monday morning. He also announced that the federal government will work with social media companies to detect mass shootings before they happen.

Former federal prosecutor Bret Williams told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the Department of Justice will have to balance public safety with your constitutional rights.

Williams warns too much monitoring could create a surveillance state.

Trump condemned the weekend attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, along with racism, bigotry and white supremacy.

He said the United States must do a better job reforming mental health laws so the mentally ill cannot get access to weapons.

He also wants the Department of Justice and the FBI to monitor social media for any signs of another impending attack.

“I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local state and federal agencies as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike,” Trump said during a morning address Monday.

Elliot took the details of the president’s plans to Williams.

“There are benefits, pros and cons. There are pitfalls. There are also upsides,” Williams said.

He told Elliot that there are obvious upsides to it.

“Who doesn’t want to catch a Columbine before it happens, an El Paso before it happens?” Williams said.

But he warned that a Tweet taken out of context could lead to a full-blown FBI investigation or what happens if someone talks about doing something but never has any intention of going beyond that.

He says the DIJ will have to do a delicate balancing act.

“Are you now creating a surveillance state? A surveillance society where everybody’s being watched, everybody’s being monitored, is that what you want?” Williams said.

Williams points out that the feds don’t need a warrant to monitor social media feeds. Once you post something, it’s out in the public.

Whatever the political back-and-forth, or the re-energized presence of gun control talk on the presidential campaign trail, the very real consequences of gun violence were still being bared by victims badly injured in the two states.

In both incidents, a young white male was identified as the lone suspect. Though authorities were eyeing racism as a possible factor in Texas, where the alleged shooter has been booked on murder charges, in Ohio police said there was no indication of a similar motivation.

Police in Dayton responded in about 30 seconds early Sunday and fatally shot 24-year-old Connor Betts. While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the quickness of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.

In Texas, where 22 were killed, authorities said the accused shooter drove nearly 10 hours from his home in a Dallas suburb. Authorities seemed to take some solace in knowing the shooter wasn't one of their own.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

