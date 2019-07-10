Former officer caught on video kicking, punching teen suspect pleads guilty

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Atlanta police officer who was caught on video repeatedly kicking and punching a teen suspect pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Former Officer Matthew Johns pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, making false statements and violation of his oath of office in the 2016 attack on then-15-year-old Antraveious Payne.
The message the teen has for the former officer, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Prosecutors said in 2016, officers began chasing a stolen BMW that Payne and two others were in.
After officers performed a PIT maneuver, Payne got out of the car, got on the ground and didn't resist.
District attorney Paul Howard said Johns, who wasn't supposed to be at the scene, pounced on Payne.
“He went over and immediately kicked him in the head,” Howard said.
Johns then put his knee on the back of Payne’s neck, restricting his airflow. He was fired after his superiors saw the dashcam and body camera footage.
