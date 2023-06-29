Former Georgia deputy arrested for child sex abuse

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A sheriff’s deputy in Richmond County was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Masters was investigated for having a sexual relationship with a child.

He had served with the sheriff’s office since July 2007.

Masters’ role as deputy saw him assigned to the courthouse at the Augusta Judicial Center.

Officials said the Internal Affairs division began investigating Masters after receiving information about his relationship with a juvenile.

Separately, the Criminal Investigation also began working on determining if the allegations were true.

As a result of the investigations, “it was determined that probable cause existed” to charge Masters.

On Wednesday, Masters was charged with sexual exploitation of children and violating his oath of office as a public officer.

Masters was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Masters resigned from his position instead of termination.

No other information from the sheriff’s office will be released at this time, according to officials.

