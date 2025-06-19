Former GA police officer charged with hitting handcuffed arrestee in the face

TRION, Ga. — A former north Georgia police officer is facing charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated him for assaulting a detainee.

The GBI says the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate allegations that Trion Police Department officer Joel “Chris” Wooten, 52, used excessive force.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader his deputies arrived after Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force stopped a motorcycle after a short chase. One of the deputies reported seeing one of the officers using excessive force.

Investigators say Wooten hit a handcuffed arrestee in the face several times earlier this month.

The GBI says that Wooten is no longer a Trion officer.

He was booked into the Chattooga County Jail on Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

The sheriff says he was released on a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.

