Former Ga. detention officer trainee accused of looking at people in park bathroom indicted

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office employee has been indicted after officials say he was caught looking at people in a restroom.

DCSO officials said Jamie Howard was indicted this week on peeping tom and invasion of privacy charges after an incident that occurred in late 2023.

On Oct. 13, officials said after 2 p.m., deputies received reports of a suspicious person near Thompson Creek Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they were met by Howard near the intersection of GA 400 and Hwy 53.

According to the investigation, Howard was looking at people inside a restroom at the park.

At the time of the incident, officials said the sheriff’s office had hired Howard in early October and that he was training to become a detention officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

After his arrest, authorities confirmed that he was terminated as a probationary employee on Oct. 16.

The following is a statement from DSCO sent to Channel 2 Action News:

“The DCSO holds our employees to the highest standards, recognizing the crucial role of law enforcement in representing our community with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication. We are committed to upholding these principles to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”

No further information has been released about the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Pole snaps in half, now dangling over busy road after crash by Ga. Tech campus, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group