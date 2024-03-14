Former Ga. detention center employee accused of smuggling drugs into facility

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who used to work at the Chatham County Detention Center has been fired after officials say she helped bring drugs into the facility.

Chatham County sheriff officials said on Tuesday that deputies arrested Indonesia Bell and charged her with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

According to the investigation, Bell was a contract worker for Summit Food, a food services company partnered with the Chatham County Detention Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of an ongoing investigation into the possibility of drugs entering the facility, officials said agents performed a shakedown in the kitchen on the day of Bell’s arrest.

Following the investigation, officials said they interviewed Bell and learned that she had been accepting payments from detainees’ family members and associates. She was then arrested and fired from her job.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This arrest is part of the facility‘s unwavering commitment to combat illicit activities within its premises, particularly drug smuggling, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” officials said.

Investigators added that more charges and arrests are likely to follow.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Superior court judge to decide whether DA Fani Willis will remain on election case

©2023 Cox Media Group