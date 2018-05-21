Former East Point 'American Idol' contestant weighs in on finale

East point is home to Victoria McQueen. She made it all the way to 'Hollywood week' on American Idol but that’s where her journey on the show ended and a new chapter began.
"Everybody has been so supportive and really encouraging of my dreams and gotten a lot of opportunities about going to sing places," she told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.
The 15-year-old said singing is her passion and that's what drew her to the competition.
