  • Former East Point 'American Idol' contestant weighs in on finale

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    East point is home to Victoria McQueen. She made it all the way to 'Hollywood week' on American Idol but that’s where her journey on the show ended and a new chapter began. 

    "Everybody has been so supportive and really encouraging of my dreams and gotten a lot of opportunities about going to sing places," she told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.

    The 15-year-old said singing is her passion and that's what drew her to the competition. 

    Hear what she had to say about the experience and her thoughts on the top 3, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

