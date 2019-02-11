ATLANTA - Buckle up for a busy weather week coming up.
Monday morning is starting off wet and very foggy, but the chance for showers and storms increases the next several days.
And then that pattern repeats next week.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV Weather App for severe weather alerts]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the low clouds, fog and drizzle is causing lower visibility across the state this morning.
We're using Georgia's most powerful weather technology to show you the hour-by-hour for rain and storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Moisture from the Pacific Ocean is the cause of the system that will impact us beginning Tuesday. There is a potential for heavy rain and storms as the front moves through.
Low clouds, fog and drizzle will cause lower visibility this morning in many areas. Use care when driving. Headlights on low beam! @BMonahanWSB and I will be tracking the rain all morning on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/XFEh7LNHhh— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 11, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}