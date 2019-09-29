Flu season officially begins this week. How prepared are you?

Now that fall is officially here, doctors are saying it is time to think about getting a flu shot.
While the flu season starts in October, doctors across metro Atlanta have already seen a few early cases over the past few months.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get their shots by the end of October at the latest.
We’re speaking with doctors about where you are most likely to pick up the virus, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
Just last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week aimed at developing better flu vaccines. This comes after officials said last year was one of the longest flu seasons on record.
