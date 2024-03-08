Floyd County police searching for suspects connected to theft

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Police Department is asking for your help to find theft suspects.
FCPD provided a video of the incident.
The video shows two people dressed in black clothing walk into a convenience store, one stays at the counter and the other walks off to the back out of the camera frame.
Police said the people in the video are connected to a series of thefts in the Lindale area.
In a Facebook post, FCPD reminded people to lock their cars and take their valuable items inside.
If you have information on the theft or suspects, contact Floyd County Police.
