Floyd County homeowner wonders what’s next after tree crashes into his home

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County homeowner is looking for a new place to stay after a tree crashed into his home.

Chainsaws and branches are turning what was once Chris Vasquez’s home into a clean-up site.

“Then I see lights and the fire department and chainsaws and I was like, yep that’s bad,” Vasquez told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Vasquez didn’t think it was possible for a tree to crash into his home. He said the weather was calm when he decided to run to Dollar General. But then the wind gusts hit. Minutes later, he got a call from a neighbor.

“She’s like, ‘A tree just hit your house,’” Vasquez said.

When Vasquez returned home, he was greeted by broken branches and a broken home.

“You feel like your world is over, done, finished.”

On Friday evening, clean-up crews got to work. It will take hours to clean up the damage that was created in an instant. It leaves Vasquez wondering where he will call home next.

“I don’t know. I just don’t think I’m doing too well.”

