Floyd County getting major new help to fight drug trafficking

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The federal government is now stepping up to stop drug trafficking and abuse in our state.
Floyd County is one of 13 counties identified as a high-intensity drug trafficking area.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen went to Rome to talk with the Floyd County Police Department where she learned that more resources are being made available to stop drug activity.
On Tuesday, Floyd County worked with Polk County investigators and arrested 20 people and seized $40,000 worth of meth.
Some who live in the county say drug use is nothing new.
"It has kind of become the regular thing. It's the butt of many jokes," said neighbor Jesse Kindred.
We're learning what this new help means for cracking down on drug crimes, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
