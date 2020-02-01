Florida woman’s body reportedly found in Georgia landfill

FOLKSTON, Ga. — The body of a 65-year-old Florida woman reportedly was found in a landfill in Folkston, Georgia, according to ActionNews Jax.
Susan Mauldin, who lived just outside of Jacksonville, Florida, in Clay County, was first reported missing Oct. 24. Mauldin was identified through dental records,
Corey Binderim, who reportedly was hired by Mauldin to remodel her bathroom, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to Action News Jax. Mauldin reportedly fired Binderim and wanted her money back, according to police reports. according to the Jacksonville TV station.
Investigators said they have an idea when Mauldin was killed, but they don’t want to compromise the case by releasing too many details, according to the Jacksonville TV station.
Agencies including the FBI, State Attorney’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office started searching the Chesser Island Road Landfill on Jan. 21, according to multiple media reports.
Binderim was not a licensed contractor in Florida, according to Action News Jax.
Binderim is serving time in the Duval County Jail on an unrelated forgery charge. He was the only person of interest in Mauldin’s case, according to officials.
Friends of Mauldin spoke to News4Jax on Jan. 12. Mauldin has no living relatives in the United States, according to a news story.
“Today is 81 days. Eighty-one days with hardly anything. That’s not acceptable,” friend Jenet Anderson said earlier in January.
The Chesser Island Road Landfill that was searched is off State Road 23. It is in southeastern Georgia on the border and is about 55 miles from Jacksonville.
