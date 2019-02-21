  • FLOOD WATCH: Water rising along metro creeks and rivers

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The days and days of rain is causing creeks and rivers in metro Atlanta to flood.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is outside the Big Creek Parkway in Alpharetta, where the water was continuing to rise Thursday morning. 

    A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

    Gehlbach said the water has risen nearly 6 feet on the Big Creek in just the last 48 hours. That closed the trails on Wednesday.

    A park along the Little River in Cherokee County was closed because of flooding concerns.

    With more heavy rain expected, experts say they’re predicting more flooding.

    "There’s a chance for additional rainfall over the next seven days or so. And those creeks will rise again, because the ground is saturated," said Brian McCallum with the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The Big Creek is one of three spots in metro atlanta the U.S. Geological Survey pays close attention to whenever it rains to get a gauge of flooding.

