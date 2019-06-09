Flash flood watch remains in effect; additional 1-2 inches possible Sunday

ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday night as north Georgia deals with another round of heavy rainfall.
Up to 6 inches of rain has already fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible through Sunday, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using the most powerful weather technology to track more rain moving in, today on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Updated Flash Flood Watch: NW GA no longer included. Much of north GA remains under a FF Watch through this evening. Up to 6" has already fallen and an additional 2" is possible. pic.twitter.com/EKSsbs2Zpq— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 9, 2019
Both Atlanta and Athens set new records with their rainfall totals.
Saturday's rain was impressive! Atlanta and Athens set new records for the day with over 3.5" of rain. Some spots got nearly 5". pic.twitter.com/4M5KwPVmBk— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) June 9, 2019
Counties in northwest Georgia have been dropped from the flash flood watch, but these counties are still under it:
- Banks, Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Putnam, Rabun, Rockdale, Spalding, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield
There are river flood warnings for the Flint River in Clayton, Spalding and Fayette counties, South River in Butts, Henry and Newton counties and White Creek in Fayette.
Deon says rain and storms are likely again Monday with highs in the lower 80s. The chance of rain will drop to 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday
