  • Flash Flood Watch issued for north Georgia counties, more rain expected in metro

    ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for several counties in north Georgia as more rain is expected in metro Atlanta.

    The watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the Flash Flood Watch was issued at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

