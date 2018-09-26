Flash Flood Watch issued for north Georgia counties, more rain expected in metro

ATLANTA - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for several counties in north Georgia as more rain is expected in metro Atlanta.
The watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain your area, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the Flash Flood Watch was issued at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer and Chattooga Counties 8AM today through Thursday evening. 2"-3" additional rain possible on top of 3"-5" received in past few days. Updates on timing of rain starting at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/txlBPyibgz— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) September 26, 2018
