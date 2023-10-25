Fla. driver plunges into ravine, vanishes down 20-foot hole

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Florida — A driver who plunged down an embankment was found in a hole 15 to 20 feet deep in Florida, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened in Chattahoochee, Florida, which is about 15 miles from the Georgia/Florida border.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to Bonnie Hill Road around 11 p.m. They found a wrecked truck in the ravine, but couldn’t find the driver.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A neighbor who was nearby heard a man calling out from a wooded area. Firefighters and EMS workers found him in the deep hole. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, had minor injuries.

EMTs and firefighters had to insert a ladder into the whole to get the man out.

It’s unclear who dug the hole and why it was there.

2 arrested for helping Georgia inmates who escaped from Bibb County jail

©2023 Cox Media Group