Fla. driver plunges into ravine, vanishes down 20-foot hole

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Florida — A driver who plunged down an embankment was found in a hole 15 to 20 feet deep in Florida, according to police.
The accident happened in Chattahoochee, Florida, which is about 15 miles from the Georgia/Florida border.
Firefighters and EMTs were dispatched to Bonnie Hill Road around 11 p.m. They found a wrecked truck in the ravine, but couldn’t find the driver.
A neighbor who was nearby heard a man calling out from a wooded area. Firefighters and EMS workers found him in the deep hole. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, had minor injuries.
EMTs and firefighters had to insert a ladder into the whole to get the man out.
It’s unclear who dug the hole and why it was there.
