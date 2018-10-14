0 Five things we learned in Falcons' 34-29 win over Bucs

ATLANTA - Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tossed three touchdown passes to lead them to a 34-29 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons improved to 2-4 on the season, while the Bucs dropped to 2-3.

Ryan completed 31 of 41 passes for 354 yards. He finished with a 125.5 passer rating.

With the game in the balance, the 43-year-old Matt Bryant made a 57-yard field goal, but was injured on the play. He was taken to the locker room.

The Falcons were not in the clear until Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston’s ran a scramble play, tossed it to wide receiver Mike Evans, who tried to toss it to DeSean Jackson, but the ball went out of bounds at the buzzer.

Here are the five things we learned from the victory:

1. Passing fancy. Ryan tossed two touchdown passes in the first half to move into 15th place on the all-time touchdown pass list, tied with Joe Montana at 273.

Ryan tossed a 35-yard pass to Mohamed Sanu in the first quarter and a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 21-6 over Tampa Bay.

He moved pass Montana with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman in the fourth quarter.

Vinny Testaverde is next ahead for Ryan with 275 touchdown and then Johnny Unitas with 290.

Montana, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, played from 1979 to 1994 for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1980s.

Sanu’s touchdown grab was a nifty catch-and-run after Ryan faked the ball to Tevin Coleman and to Calvin Ridley on a end around.

He connected with Sanu, who was running a crossing route, at the 20-yard line. Sanu turned the ball upfield and ran over safety Justin Evans at the 3-yard line and dove into the end zone.

2. Swimming Poole. Falcons nickel back Brian Poole, who blasted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston on the sideline in the second quarter and touched off a mini-riot, had two key plays in the third quarter.

He lost Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries on a crossing route that went for a 51-yard gain.

With the score 24-13 and the Bucs threatening to score, Poole came up with a big interception in the endzone. Winston tried to force a pass into the endzone intended for Chris Godwin.

The pass hit linebacker Duke Riley in the back and popped up. Poole came over from the slot where he was defending a running back at the 2-yard line and made the interception.

3. Defense gets two picks. The Falcons defense continued to give up yardage. The Bucs became the fourth team to amass more than 400 total yards against the Falcons this season.

Interceptions by free safety Damontae Kazee and Poole helped to end two possessions.

Peyton Barber, who played at Milton High and Auburn, rushed for 82 yards, including a 28-yard gain.

The Falcons gave up 232 yards to the Eagles in the season opener.

Carolina (439), New Orleans (534), Cincinnati (407) and Pittsburgh (381) have all moved the ball on the Falcons.

New Orleans, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh all scored five touchdowns against the Falcons. The Bucs scored four touchdowns and amassed 499 total yards.

4. NFC South. The Saints are in first place at 4-1. They had a bye this week. The Falcons are now three-and-half games behind with 10 to play. The Panthers loss 23-17 to the Redskins to drop to 3-2.

5. Injury update. Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu left the game with a hip injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Also, defensive tackle Jack Crawford left the game with a neck/head injury. He returned to the game and had a sack in the third quarter.

Ridley has three catches for 47 yards before leaving. He entered the game leading the Falcons in touchdown catches with six.

Sanu had a 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter before suffering his injury.

