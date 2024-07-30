First responders use rope system to rescue injured hiker at GA trail

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A person was rescued after getting injured while hiking on Friday.

On Friday, just before 2 p.m., White County 911 received reports of an injured hiker on the trail at Dukes Creek Falls. Multiple first responders went to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they learned the victim had hiked off the trail when the injury happened. Minutes later, rescue teams found the hiker.

According to White County officials, first responders used a technical rope system to safely remove the hiker from the trail.

The hiker, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham.

The hiker’s condition was not released.

