First responders honored for saving 2 women dangling from a tree after plane crash in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are being honored for rescuing two women from a crash in Clayton County back in October.

The plane crashed in a small wooded area on Tara Beech Lane near a heavily populated subdivision. It took first responders from Clayton and Henry County to find the two pilots who survived the crash.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was live in Clayton County at the award ceremony where the emergency crews were given awards.

Back in October, Jones interviewed one of the pilots.

There was a lot of coordination and work that went into finding the plane and trekking through the woods to rescue the pilots.

Chloe Veal and her co-pilot were near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when she said the engine of her Piper Cherokee plane lost power.

They decided to land the plane in some woods that night. But the crash landing left their plane hanging in a tree.

Veal suffered serious injuries and her co-pilot was unconscious for a few minutes.

Chief Tim Sweat with Clayton County Fire and Rescue said it took about three hours to find them.

“And it’s through the grace of God that our police officers, two individuals from Clayton County PD, got a hit or some heat signature, and about a mile back into the woods is where we located the downed aircraft,” said Sweat.

Those first responders received awards for their heroic efforts that night.

The ceremony was held at the performing arts center.

