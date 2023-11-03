First Lady Jill Biden to visit Augusta, discuss Bidenomics and job creation in ‘workforce hub tour’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The White House announced that First Lady Jill Biden is expected to fly across the United States on Wednesday to highlight President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and job creation efforts.

The first visit on the planned day of travel includes a stop in Augusta in the morning, followed by a second stop in Pennsylvania in the afternoon.

During the visit, the First Lady is expected to visit what the White House called “Investing in America Workforce Hub cities” and promote the president’s “Bidenomics” agenda.

While in Augusta, Mrs. Biden will meet with Mayor Garnett L. Johnson and members of the local government, union leaders and educators with plans to discuss investments in creating jobs in American communities and how local communities are working together to expand opportunities for good-paying jobs, according to the White House.

Representatives from the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, the Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and others will be present for remarks from Mrs. Biden.

Afterward, the First Lady will fly up to Pittsburgh, Penn. for a similar visit.

