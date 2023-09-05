First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — According to reports from ABC, officials say First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to ABC, the first lady’s communications director says she is home and experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said in a written statement: “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

ABC said after the First Lady tested positive for COVID, President Biden took a COVID test Monday evening and tested negative.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Biden “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Jean-Pierre said, “Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

