First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By WSBTV.com News Staff

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House en route to Florida on September 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. The President and the first lady will be in Florida to tour storm-damaged communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images) (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — According to reports from ABC, officials say First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to ABC, the first lady’s communications director says she is home and experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said in a written statement: “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

ABC said after the First Lady tested positive for COVID, President Biden took a COVID test Monday evening and tested negative.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Biden “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Jean-Pierre said, “Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

