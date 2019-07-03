Firefighters going door-to-door to install smoke detectors after woman's death

ATLANTA - Firefighters are back in the area where an elderly woman died in a house fire. But they are back to help people who live on her street.
Sally Skrine was well known in her northwest Atlanta neighborhood. She died in a fire last month.
Firefighters said burglar bars were on every door and window, making it challenging to get inside the home. They said the fire likely started at the stove, which was left on.
Several firefighters were on her street Wednesday afternoon.
