Firefighter injured after falling through floor while fighting 3-story fire

ATLANTA - Crews are working to put out a fire in a three-story commercial building at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Bell Street.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News one firefighter was injured after he fell through stairs leading from the second floor down to the first. Atlanta Fire Public Information Officer Cortez Staford said he was conscious and alert but taken to a hospital .
Another man who was sleeping next to the building was also taken to the hospital.
We are working to learn how the fire started for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The fire started around 10 a.m. and spread to all three floors the building.
Video: BREAKING - 3-story fire on Auburn Avenue produces smoke over Downtown Connector - https://t.co/MG78jZWalH #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Q9g5Fu1yaw— John Spink (@johnjspink) June 11, 2018
Auburn Avenue is closed between Fort St. and Piedmont Ave as crews work to contain the blaze. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing over the historic Sweet Auburn District near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.
*BREAKING* 3 story building on fire at Auburn Ave and Bell Street. Fire on multiple floors. All hands working. 2nd alarm requested. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/EoRoiUUimb— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 11, 2018
It's still unknown if the building was occupied at the time or how the fire started.
