Firefighter faces charges after video shows him cock gun at man's head during fight

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a firefighter has been arrested after pulling a gun on a man at a Troup County home.
Justin Caswell is facings charges after video circulated on social media that showed him in a heated confrontation with several people in the front yard of a home. Video showed him get a gun from his truck, walk back onto the property and cock the gun at a man's forehead.
It's unclear whose home Caswell was at and what the fight was about.
