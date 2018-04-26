Fired bus drivers demanding jobs back after 3-day strike

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School buses are rolling again in DeKalb County, but some fired drivers are demanding their jobs back.
A group of bus drivers fired by DeKalb County School District were at school headquarters making a public appeal to be re-hired. This comes after a three-day driver strike that ended Monday.
At least seven drivers were fired after calling out of work on Thursday as part of the planned "sick out." Drivers said they are seeking more pay, better retirement benefits and better treatment.
Channel 2 Action News was there as protestors visited the administration offices Thursday.
“We are just here as eight people that want our jobs back, jobs that we worked hard for, for kids. We want (the) school board to rescind the termination and bring them back,” said Melanie Davis, a protester.
Protesters delivered a letter to the superintendent's office Thursday morning.
We're working to get a response from the office of Stephen Greene, and we'll bring you developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
