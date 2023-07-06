Fire officials, police respond to car fire at Crowne Plaza

ATLANTA — Fire and smoke were reported outside of the Crown Plaza in Atlanta Wednesday night.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Fire and Rescue and APD and they confirmed a car was on fire at the hotel.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Details surrounding the cause of the fire have not been released by officials at this time.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia woman sentenced for stealing almost $10M from Amazon
- Teen driver was high when he caused crash that killed Gwinnett father of 6, police say
- Ga. deputy shot to death during car theft identified as 26-year-old on the job less than a year
Channel 2 Action News was on the scene Wednesday night. It appears to be a piece of equipment sitting on a tow truck.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to police and fire to confirm what is pictured below, but they have not responded.
There are no additional details at this time.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group