Explosion, house fire sends 3 people to the hospital in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An explosion and house fire sent three people to the hospital on Sunday night, according to White County officials.

White County EMS said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. near Gunn Circle. Three people got out of the home and were quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Firefighters found no one else inside the home.

The fire was contained before it spread to nearby structures, officials said. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night, working to extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

People who live within a two-mile radius and has property damage can report it to White County E911 Communications by calling 706-865-0911.

