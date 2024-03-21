Fire damages majority of Hall County home, fire officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A home was almost a total loss in a fire in Hall County.

On Wednesday, the Hall County Fire and Rescue said at approximately 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Lula Road in Lula.

HCFR said although the flames were knocked down quickly, crews continued to work to extinguish the fire that extended into the attic.

The homeowners were evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported from the fire.

HFCR said about 50% of the residence is a loss due to the damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

