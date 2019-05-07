Fire capt. shot during Buckhead robbery talks about life-changing incident

ATLANTA - It’s been more than three months since an off-duty Atlanta fire captain was shot and injured during a robbery in Buckhead.
Now, for the first time since the incident, he’s talking to Channel 2 Action News.
Capt. Cecil Level told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he’s thankful he’s alive after the incident Super Bowl weekend.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about the incident in early February. Police said two gunmen approached Level and his fiancée while they were getting into their car and demanded their belongings.
Level, who was shot in the upper arm area, was told he'd probably never walk again.
After a long recovery in the hospital and rehabilitation work, he's making progress. Level is even walking, talking and making jokes.
WEDNESDAY on Channel 2 Action News This Morning – we talk 1-on-1 with Level about the night that changed his life and his long up-and-down road to recovery. WATCH Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
