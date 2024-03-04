Fire breaks out at downtown Atlanta apartment complex, fire officials say

ATLANTA — Fire officials with the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department were on the scene of a fire in downtown Atlanta.

On Sunday evening, AFRD responded to a fire on 99 Centennial Olympic Drive which is the location of Castleberry Park Apartments.

AFRD said there was a fire on the sixth floor of the building.

Channel 2 Action News reached back out to AFRD for more details but has not heard back.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

AFRD did not say if there were any injuries or how many units may have been damaged.

Firefighter hurt while battling blaze in northeast Atlanta

