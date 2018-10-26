Fire at MARTA battery maintenance facility; 2 firefighters taken to hospital

ATLANTA - Crews worked a fire at a MARTA battery maintenance facility in Atlanta Friday morning.
The Atlanta Fire Department said the fire was at the facility on DeKalb Avenue and Gordon Avenue.
Authorities said because of the "potentially hazardous material" at the facility, firefighters had to switch to defensive mode.
DeKalb Avenue was shut down near the incident.
Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation issues as a precautionary measure.
HAZMAT assisted with the fire.
Atlanta fire released a statement about the fire:
"There was a small fire at the Gap power station in the breaker room on DeKalb Ave. between East Lake Station and Candler Park Station. Atlanta Fire responded and put it out. It was not near the tracks and didn’t impact service."
Dekalb Ave @ Gordon Ave NE closed in both directions due to fire in #MARTA battery room. GA Power en route, Marta officials on scene. Two firefighters transported to hospital as a precaution due to chemical inhalation on arrival. #AFRD Hazmat Unit on scene. pic.twitter.com/0ZfWYPukaO— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) October 26, 2018
