Final jury selection for YSL trial scheduled for this week

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Superior Court confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the final jury selection in the Young Slime Life trial is scheduled for Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s been a tedious process for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys to seat a jury. Both sides have questioned the potential jurors about everything from their personal views about rap music and they even asked some about their feelings when it comes to tattoos.

The jury pool has been dwindled down from hundreds to just dozens, but the Fulton court said it will try to qualify a few more jurors before Wednesday’s hearing.

RELATED STORIES:

In May 2022, District Attorney Fani Willis accused members of the YSL gang of creating “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015, engaging repeatedly in violent crime. Rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was among the dozens charged in a sweeping gang indictment.

Since then, more than half of the defendants have either taken a plea deal or been severed from this trial. There are currently seven defendants left, including Williams, to head to trial.

Jury selection for this trial started in January 2023. More than eight months later, it is still unclear when opening statements will start, but the jury seating on Wednesday gives a better picture of when they will happen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

‘That’s where I’m at a lot:’ Cobb man says he can be on YSL jury since he stays at mom’s Fulton home The man says he stays with his mom more often than not. Attorneys say that's not the case.

©2023 Cox Media Group