Few showers and storms popping up across Georgia

A few showers and storms are popping up on StormTracker 2 HD Radar Sunday but it will otherwise be a clear evening.
A heavy but brief rainfall is expected for midtown Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls is tracking the storm, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Heads up #MIDTOWN! A heavy but brief downpour is on the way! #gawx pic.twitter.com/DpG2spd0b2— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 12, 2018
Severe Weather Team 2 says partly cloudy skies over north Georgia make for a hot afternoon.
As we head towards late Sunday night, it will be mainly dry with some clouds and clear skies over the next few days.
What Can Viewers Only Get on TV:
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of scattered showers and storms through tonight
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing a stationary front wobbling over N GA, keeping rain in the picture through the weekend
- Potential rainfall and storm impacts through the weekend
