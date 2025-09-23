FEMA approves $49M for recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Debby

GEORGIA — FEMA has allocated over $49 million in September to aid Georgia’s recovery efforts from Tropical Storm Helene and Debby, focusing on infrastructure restoration and debris removal.

This funding supports 111 state and local recovery projects, covering road repairs, critical infrastructure restoration, and emergency actions to protect life and property. Key grants include $4.7 million to Irwin Electrical Membership Corporation for electrical repairs and debris removal, and $4.2 million to the Georgia Department of Defense for emergency protective measures.

FEMA’s financial support includes a $3 million grant to Tattnall County for the removal of over 254,300 cubic yards of vegetative debris and hazardous trees from public roads. Additionally, Irwin County received $2.6 million for similar debris removal efforts.

Washington Electric Membership Cooperative was awarded $2.5 million to restore fiber communication lines in several counties, while Rayle Electric Membership Corporation received the same amount for replacing wooden poles and transformers.

The City of Douglas was granted $1.9 million to restore its electrical transmission and distribution systems, and Washington EMC received $1.8 million for emergency protective measures in Laurens County.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program reimburses these costs at no less than a 75% federal share, with some projects funded at 100%. To date, more than $798.2 million has been provided to Georgia for recovery efforts.

