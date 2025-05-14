‘Feline felony avoided,’ Polk Co. Sheriff says after finding kitten in patrol car

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they’re glad animals run to them for help instead away from officers after saving a baby cat.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that they heard “a tiny cry for help coming from one of our vehicles in the front parking lot” and after investigating, found a kitten trapped under the motor.

After trying to get the kitten out, officers said “she wasn’t budging,” so they called in “the heavy lifters—our awesome friends at the Polk County Barn."

Barn staff were able to lift the vehicle and remove the front panel, “successfully rescuing the little fur ball.”

The sheriff’s office named the kitten “Lucky,” saying she was an employee’s neighbor.

Lucky “may have been stuck up there for up to two days,” but was napping safely at the office until the next shift, according to officials.

