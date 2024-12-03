Feeling lucky? Start final month of 2024 off with $541 Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb with an estimated $541 million up for grabs in the next drawing on Tuesday after no ticket matched all six numbers last week.

If the cash option is selected, the winner will take home approximately $257.6 million after taxes, making it the 12th largest prize in the history of the game.

There have been 23 consecutive drawings without a winner. Someone in Texas last won a $810 million jackpot on Sept. 10.

In Georgia, winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. The most recent jackpot winner from Georgia was the $478.2 million Powerball jackpot in October.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. has made significant contributions to the state’s educational programs, returning over $28.3 billion since its inception.

All profits from the lottery support initiatives such as Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and the state’s Pre-K Program.

More than 2.1 million students have benefited from HOPE scholarships, and over 2 million 4-year-olds have participated in the voluntary prekindergarten program statewide.

